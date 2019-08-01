Q4 2019 Clorox Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

On the call with me today are Benno Dorer, our Chairman and CEO; and Kevin Jacobsen, our CFO.



On today's call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to free cash flow, EBIT margin, debt-to-EBITDA, organic sales growth and economic profit. Management believes that providing insights on these measures enable investors to better understand and analyze our ongoing results of operations. A reconciliation with