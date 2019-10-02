Clorox Co Analyst Day Transcript

Oct 02, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Benno O. Dorer - The Clorox Company - Chairman & CEO



Good morning. Thank you all for joining us here in New York City. And wherever you are on the global webcast, we appreciate your interest in our company, and we want to welcome you to Clorox Analyst Day 2019.



When you go through presentation training, and I know most of you have, you learn that you always start with a jolt, right? So I came up with a really -- jolt that I think is going to energize you, and that's, of course, the safe harbor statement. We know you've been waiting for this, but the truth is that this presentation does contain forward-looking statements and reality, as much as we hate it, may be different than we project it to be. So thank you for acknowledging that.



But once we're through that, I am excited on behalf of 8,800 strong Clorox employees to share this new strategy with you today, and I'm not the only one.



As you can see, there is a strong contingent of talented and skilled and motivated Clorox executives here, and I'd like to take the time to quickly introduce them. And I'm going to ask everybod