Q1 2020 Clorox Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Lisah Burhan - The Clorox Company - VP of IR



Thanks, Sharon. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Happy Halloween. On the call with me today are Benno Dorer, our Chairman and CEO; and Kevin Jacobsen, our CFO. We're broadcasting this call over the Internet. And a replay of the call will be available for 7 days on our website, thecloroxcompany.com.



On today's call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, free cash flow, EBIT margin, debt to EBITDA, organic sales growth and economic profit. Management believes that providing insights on these measures enable investors to better understand and analyze our on