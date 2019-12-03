Dec 03, 2019 / 03:40PM GMT

Dara Warren Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's household products, beverage and food analyst. And I'm pleased to welcome Kevin Jacobsen, Clorox, Executive Vice President and CFO. Thank you very much for coming, Kevin. We appreciate it.



Clorox has recently launched a new strategic IGNITE plan following the successful 5-year run of the previous strategic plan through 2020, which included both robust Clorox share gains as well as solid organic sales growth. So the new plan looks to reintegrate sales growth after a bit of a slowdown over the last year, so it's great timing to have you here today, Kevin. And again, we appreciate it.



We'll just go right into Q&A.



Kevin B. Jacobsen - The Clorox Company - Executive VP & CFO



Great. Good morning, everyone.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDSo Kevin, you've been in your CFO role now for a little more than a y