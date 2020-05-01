Q3 2020 Clorox Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Lisah Burhan - The Clorox Company - VP of IR



Thank you, Christine. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. On the call with me today are Benno Dorer, our Chair and CEO; and Kevin Jacobsen, our CFO.



Before I go into results, I just want to express how grateful we are to be speaking to all of you today. This is clearly an unprecedented time. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this pandemic, especially those who have lost friends and loved ones. At the same time, we're also inspired by so many frontline health care workers, first responders, delivery and grocery workers, our own production employees and more. We're grateful to them for t