Q4 2020 Clorox Co Earnings Call Transcript

Lisah Burhan - The Clorox Company - VP of IR



Thanks, Lori. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We hope you and your family are safe and well. On the call with me today are Benno Dorer, our Chair and CEO; Kevin Jacobsen, our CFO; and Linda Rendle, our President and CEO-elect.



Before we go through our Q4 and full year results, I'd like to turn it over to Benno to say a few words about the leadership changes announced today. Benno?



Benno O. Dorer - The Clorox Company - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Lisah, and hello, everyone. You've likely seen this morning's announcement about my decision to step down from