Nov 16, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Callum Elliott - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Analyst
Well, good morning. Welcome to the Inaugural Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference. I am Callum Elliott, Bernstein's U.S. Household and Personal Products and Beverages analyst. I'm very pleased to be joined today by Linda Rendle, CEO of Clorox. Thank you for joining us, Linda.
Linda Rendle - The Clorox Company - CEO & Director
Happy to be here today. Thank you.
Callum Elliott - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Analyst
Linda is going to make some brief introductory remarks, I think, before we head into Q&A. But just before that, some quick housekeeping. So on the left-hand side of your screens, you should all see a box where you can type in and anonymously send us your own questions. And there should be a mechanism where you can vote for the questions that other investors have submitted. And I'll try and integrate those with my own Q&A as we go through it. And just finally, on the right-hand side o
Clorox Co at Sanford C Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Nov 16, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...