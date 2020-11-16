Nov 16, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Callum Elliott - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Analyst



Well, good morning. Welcome to the Inaugural Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference. I am Callum Elliott, Bernstein's U.S. Household and Personal Products and Beverages analyst. I'm very pleased to be joined today by Linda Rendle, CEO of Clorox. Thank you for joining us, Linda.



Linda Rendle - The Clorox Company - CEO & Director



Happy to be here today. Thank you.



Callum Elliott - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Analyst



Linda is going to make some brief introductory remarks, I think, before we head into Q&A. But just before that, some quick housekeeping. So on the left-hand side of your screens, you should all see a box where you can type in and anonymously send us your own questions. And there should be a mechanism where you can vote for the questions that other investors have submitted. And I'll try and integrate those with my own Q&A as we go through it. And just finally, on the right-hand side o