Clorox Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Clorox Company. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Benno Dorer. Mr. Door, the floor is yours.



Benno O. Dorer - The Clorox Company - Executive Chairman



Good morning. I'm Benno Dorer, Chair of the Board of The Clorox Company. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'd like to welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first virtual annual meeting of shareholders. The health and safety of our employees and shareholders are paramount, and this was the best format to ensure everyone's safety and well-being. A copy of the agenda and the list of the rules of conduct for the annual meeting are available online on the meeting website. We ask that you cooperate in following these guidelines.



As you heard from the operator, we will have a live Q&A session during this meeting. Shareholders of record and proxy holders who provide a valid control number will be able to ask questions during the meeting by typing and submit