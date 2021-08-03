Q4 2021 Clorox Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Clorox Company Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Ms. Lisah Burhan, Vice President of Investor Relations, for The Clorox Company. Ms. Burhan, you may begin.
Lisah Burhan - The Clorox Company - VP of IR
Thanks, Christy. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We hope you and your families are continuing to stay safe and well. Before we get started, I want to let you know that we're making some changes to how we present our results. Today, Linda will start by providing some overall key takeaways for the year. Next, I'll follow up with some highlights from each of our segments. Kevin will then address our financial results as well as our outlook for fiscal year '22. And finally, Linda will return to offer her perspective, and we'll close with Q&A.
Now a few reminders before we go into results. We're broadcasting this call ove
