Dec 02, 2021 / 05:10PM GMT

Dara Warren Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's household products and beverage analyst. I'm very pleased to welcome Clorox to Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer and Retail Conference.



Before we begin, I have to note important disclosures. For research disclosures, please see our website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures, and you can reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative if you have any questions.



It's certainly an interesting time to have Clorox with us here today. The business has benefited significantly from higher demand during COVID, and there's been some volatility post-COVID in demand -- with demand dropping off as well as outsized commodity pressure, although the company is certainly making progress coming off better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results here, and they've got some strategies in place longer term to really keep this higher household penetration up during COVID longer term.



So here to tell us more