Q3 2022 Clorox Co Earnings Call (Pre-recorded) Transcript

Lisah Burhan - The Clorox Company - VP of IR



Thank you, Erica. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today are Linda Rendle, our CEO; and Kevin Jacobsen, our CFO. I hope everyone has had a chance to review our earnings release and prepared remarks. Both of them are available on our website. In just a moment, Linda will share a few opening comments, and then we'll take your questions.



During this call, we may make forward-looking statements, including about our fiscal year 2022 outlook and the potential impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business. These statements are based on management's current expectations but may differ from actual results or out