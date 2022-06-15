Jun 15, 2022 / 09:15AM GMT

Stephen Robert R. Powers - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Welcome back, everybody. Thanks for joining us. Thanks, especially to the Clorox Company for joining us back here in person in Paris. We're thrilled to have you guys. Joining us from Clorox is CEO, Linda Rendle; and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Jacobsen.



Guys, thank you again for spending time with us today. There's a lot to talk about. I want to try to balance the near term and the longer term. But maybe let's -- maybe start looking backwards because there's been -- I mean, since you came into this role, there's been a tremendous amount of change in your business, change in the environment and the environment continues to change.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research AnalystSo as you just reflect on the last few years, when you think about what your kind of long-term aspirations are, what do you think the biggest accomplishments have been? And what do you think the most important success factor