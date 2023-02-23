Feb 23, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Joining us today, we have Chief Executive Officer, Linda Rendell; and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Jacobsen.



To say the least, it has been a busy few years at Clorox, and I cannot think of a better time to be having -- to be hearing from Linda and Kevin. We are coming off of fiscal Q2 results that exemplified the company's commitment to rebuilding margins while maintaining top line growth despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds.



Amidst the environment that we hope will continue to settle around us, we can now turn our attention to what Clorox is best known for; growth through value-added innovation that is enabled by consumer intimacy and attractive long-term returns that are underpinned by financial discipline.



And so Linda, with that, I'll turn it over to you to bring it life for us. Thanks.



Linda Rendle