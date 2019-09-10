Sep 10, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Good Morning. I'm Jason Goldberg, and for those that I haven't met yet, I cover the U.S large-cap banks here at Barclays. Thanks for returning for Day 2 of our 17th Annual Global Financial Services Conference. We have a very jam packed agenda today. This room will be -- I think we have 11 or 12 banks presenting in this room over the course of the day, and one credit card company. And kicking it all off, I'm very pleased to have Comerica with us today. From the company, we have Curt Farmer, CEO; Muneera Carr, Chief Financial Officer. I'll turn it over to Curt.



Curtis Chatman Farmer - Comerica Incorporated - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements. And in that regard, you should be mindful of the risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to vary materially from expectations. I refer you to