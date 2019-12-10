Dec 10, 2019 / 07:10PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MD



I'm going to get started. Up next, we have Comerica. While the rate environment has weighed across asset-sensitive banks, Comerica has been able to offset some of these impacts by keeping costs flat and returning peer-leading capital. In addition, after several years of slower growth, they've seen growth improved to closer to 4% driven by Middle Market and then the mortgage warehouse business. And hopefully, these things can continue to be drivers in quarters to come.



Here to tell us more about the strategy for the first time is CEO, Curt Farmer. Also joining him is interim CFO, Jim Herzog; and Head of the Business Bank, Peter Sefzik. Curt?



Curtis Chatman Farmer - Comerica Bank - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Ryan. Good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure to be with you. Now before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements. And in that regard, you should be mindful of the risks and uncertainties that can cause act