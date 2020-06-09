Jun 09, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT
Kenneth Allen Zerbe - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director
All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Ken Zerbe, the mid-cap banks analyst at Morgan Stanley, and I want to welcome you to our second presentation of the day at the 2020 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference.
Now before I begin, I do have to tell you that for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.
All right. So this presentation, we have Jim Herzog, Chief Financial Officer; and Melinda Chausse, Chief Credit Officer from Comerica, and I'm really excited to have both of them with us today. I do want to also remind everyone in the audience that if you have any questions for either Jim or Melinda, please submit your questions directly through the Morgan Stanley conference portal.
All right. With that, let me turn it over to Jim for some prepared remarks, and then we'll go to Q&A right afterwards. Jim?
James J. Herzog
Jun 09, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT
