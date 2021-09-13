Sep 13, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Hi , this is Jason Goldberg. I cover the U.S. large cap banks here at Barclays. Thanks again for joining our 19th Annual Global Financial Services Conference. Next up, very pleased to have Comerica. From the company, we have Curt Farmer, Chairman, President and CEO; Jim Herzog, Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Sefzik, Executive Director and runs the Commercial Bank, the largest business. (Operator Instructions) With that, let me turn it over to Curt.



Curtis Chatman Farmer - Comerica Incorporated - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone. It is a pleasure to be here. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements. I refer you to Slide 2 for our safe harbor statement, which I incorporated into this presentation as well as our filings with the SEC for factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of t