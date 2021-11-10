Nov 10, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



Good afternoon, and welcome back. Next up we have Comerica. I'm delighted to introduce Jim Herzog, Chief Financial Officer. Jim was named CFO in February 2020, I guess just before the pandemic hit and has been with the bank, and I just confirmed this before the call started, with Comerica since 1984.



So Jim, thank you very much for joining us. Delighted to have you.



James J. Herzog - Comerica Incorporated - CFO & Executive VP



Well, thanks, Ebrahim, and good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here. Before we get started, today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements. Therefore, I refer you to Slide 2 of our investor deck for our safe harbor statement as well as our filings with the SEC for factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.



And with that, I'll be happy to take