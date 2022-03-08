Mar 08, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT

Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst



Good morning, everyone. We're continuing on with our financial institution conference in 2022 and pleased to have Jim Herzog here today from Comerica. Jim is the Chief Financial Officer for the past 2 years, and it's been an interesting ride. But things are going very well for the company. And I guess we'll pass it over to Jim, let him introduce himself and talk a little bit about some of the trends you're seeing.



James J. Herzog - Comerica Incorporated - CFO & Executive VP



Great. Thank you, Jon, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements. I refer you to Slide 2 for our safe harbor statement, which I incorporate into this presentation, as well as our filings with the SEC for factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obli