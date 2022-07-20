Q2 2022 Comerica Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Comerica Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Darlene Persons, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Darlene P. Persons - Comerica Incorporated - Director of IR



Thanks, Tauney. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Comerica's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Participating on this call will be our President, Chairman and CEO, Curt Farmer; Chief Financial Officer, Jim Herzog; Chief Credit Officer, Melinda Chausse; and Executive Director of our Commercial Bank, Peter Sefzik.



During this presentation, we will be referring to slides, which provide additional details. The presentation slides and our press release are available on the SEC's website as well as in the Investor Relations section of our website, comerica.com.



This conference call contains forward-looking statements. In that regard, you should be mindful of the risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to vary materially