Sep 13, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Great. Next up, very pleased to have Comerica with us. From the company of Curt Farmer, Chairman, President and CEO; Jim Herzog, Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Sefzik, Executive Director of the Commercial Bank. We kick it off, Curtis is going to take us through some slides, and then we're going to open up to a chat.



Curtis Chatman Farmer - Comerica Incorporated - Chairman, CEO & President



Well, thank you, Jason, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements. I'll refer you to Slide 2 for our safe harbor statement, which I incorporated in this presentation as well as our filings with the SEC for factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Also, this presentation will reference non-GAAP measures.