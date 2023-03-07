Mar 07, 2023 / 03:40PM GMT

All right. Good morning, everyone. I have Jim Herzog here from Comerica, Chief Financial Officer, also former Treasurer and obviously understands deposit betas and hedging and interest rate risk. So we're going to get into some of that today. But Jim has some prepared comments that they'd like to make in a deck that they filed last night, and then we'll get into Q&A. And we're open for business on questions. So any of you that have questions, you'll be able to fire away during the Q&A as well. So take it away, Jim.



All right. Yes. Thank you, Jon, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements. I refer you to Slide 2 for our safe harbor statement, which I incorporate into this presentation as well as our filings with the SEC for factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from