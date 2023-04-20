Q1 2023 Comerica Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Kelly Gage - Comerica Incorporated - Senior VP & Director of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Comerica's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Participating on this call will be our President, Chairman and CEO, Curt Farmer; Chief Financial Officer, Jim Herzog; Chief Credit Officer, Melinda Chausse; and Chief Banking Officer, Peter Sefzik.



During this presentation, we'll be referring to slides, which provide additional details. The presentation slides and our press release are available on the SEC's website as well as in the Investor Relations section of our website, comerica.com.



This conference call contains forward-looking statements. And in that regard, you should be mindful of the risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to vary materially from expectations.