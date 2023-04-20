Apr 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Comerica First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Kelly Gage, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Kelly Gage - Comerica Incorporated - Senior VP & Director of IR
Thanks, Leah. Good morning, and welcome to Comerica's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Participating on this call will be our President, Chairman and CEO, Curt Farmer; Chief Financial Officer, Jim Herzog; Chief Credit Officer, Melinda Chausse; and Chief Banking Officer, Peter Sefzik.
During this presentation, we'll be referring to slides, which provide additional details. The presentation slides and our press release are available on the SEC's website as well as in the Investor Relations section of our website, comerica.com.
This conference call contains forward-looking statements. And in that regard, you should be mindful of the risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to vary materially from expectations.
Q1 2023 Comerica Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...