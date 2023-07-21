Q2 2023 Comerica Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Kelly Gage - Comerica Incorporated - Senior VP & Director of IR



Thanks, Greg. Good morning, and welcome to Comerica's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Participating on this call will be our President, Chairman and CEO, Curt Farmer; Chief Financial Officer, Jim Herzog; Chief Credit Officer, Melinda Chausse; and Chief Banking Officer, Peter Sefzik.



During this presentation, we will be referring to slides, which provide additional details. The presentation slides and our press release are available on the SEC's website as well as in the Investor Relations section of our website, comerica.com.



This conference call contains forward-looking statements.