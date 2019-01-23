Q4 2018 Comcast Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Comcast's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded.



I would now turn the call over to Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance, Mr. Jason Armstrong. Please go ahead, Mr. Armstrong.



Jason S. Armstrong - Comcast Corporation - SVP, IR & Finance



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. Joining me on this morning's call are Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh, Steve Burke, Dave Watson and Jeremy Darroch. Brian and Mike will make formal remarks, and Steve, Dave and Jeremy will also be available for Q&A.



As always, let me now refer you to Slide #2, which contains our safe harbor disclaimer, and remind you that this conference call may include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. In addition, in this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our 8-K and trending schedules for the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial meas