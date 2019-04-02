Apr 02, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

William E. Dordelman - Comcast Corporation - Senior VP & Treasurer



Thanks, Julie, and good morning or good afternoon to those of you in the U.K. and Europe. On the call with me today are Jim McCue, Comcast Vice President and Assistant Treasurer; and Stuart Case, Sky's Treasurer.



So just a few formalities before we get into the substance of the call. We organized the call today to speak specifically about the Sky consent solicitation process currently in the market and would like to keep the discussion focused fully on that topic. Also, we remind you that this call is not meant to be a substitute for the information contained in those 2 separate Consent Solicitation Memoran