Jul 25, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Comcast's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance, Mr. Jason Armstrong. Please go ahead, Mr. Armstrong.
Jason S. Armstrong - Comcast Corporation - SVP, IR & Finance
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. Joining me on this morning's call are Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh, Steve Burke, Dave Watson and Jeremy Darroch. Brian and Mike will make formal remarks, and Steve, Dave and Jeremy will also be available for Q&A.
As always, let me now refer you to Slide #2, which contains our safe harbor disclaimer and remind you that this conference call may include forward-looking statements, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.
In addition, in this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our 8-K and trending schedules for the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures
Q2 2019 Comcast Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...