Jan 16, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Announcer



Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the stage, the Chairman of NBC Universal, Steve Burke.



Stephen B. Burke - Comcast Corporation - Senior EVP and Chairman, NBCUniversal



Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone. It's great to have you here today to unveil our most exciting new initiative, the streaming service called Peacock. We're gathered here, right here, today in the heart of NBCUniversal. 30 Rock, and most particularly, Studio 8H, the home of Saturday Night Live, are really the heart of our company. 30 Rock's been our home since 1933 when this was called the RCA Building. Some of the most important events in media history have happened right here in this building and right here in this room. From the golden era of radio, to the first television commercial, to the first color broadcast, they all happened in this room, in this building and because of NBC.



For decades, we've been at the forefront of every major innovation from media, developing content audiences love and the technology that delivers it to them. So there could not be a better place in