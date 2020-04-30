Q1 2020 Comcast Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Marci Ryvicker - Comcast Corporation - SVP of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me are Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh, Dave Watson, Jeff Shell and Jeremy Darroch.



Given these extraordinary times, we have slightly changed the format of this morning's call. Brian and Mike will spend a bit more time than usual in their prepared remarks to provide as much color and visibility as possible on all of our businesses as well as update you on how we are managing our customers and employees through COVID-19. We'll then use the time remaining to answer as many analyst questions as we can.



