Jun 16, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Douglas David Mitchelson - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD



So our next session at the 26th Annual Credit Suisse Communications Conference virtually this year is with Comcast. Very pleased to have with us Mike Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer of Comcast. Mike, thanks so much for joining us today. Really appreciate your time.



Michael J. Cavanagh - Comcast Corporation - Chief Financial Officer



Glad to be here. Glad to be here. Wish it were live.



Douglas David Mitchelson - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD



Wish we were live, but virtual works.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - MDSo look, first, I wanted to start with, the world is shifting from stay at home to back to work, and hopefully, back to shop and back to play. It's an interesting time to take stock. I'm just curious how you and the management team view those pr