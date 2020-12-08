Comcast Corp at UBS Global TMT Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 08, 2020 / 03:15PM GMT

John Christopher Hodulik - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Sector Head of the United States Communications Group and Telco & Pay TV Analyst



Okay. Good morning, everyone. I'm John Hodulik, the telecom media and communications infrastructure analyst at UBS. And I'm here this morning with Jeff Shell, the CEO of NBCUniversal. Jeff, thanks for being here.



Jeff Shell - Comcast Corporation - CEO, NBCUniversal



Thanks. Kind of here, I mean, here-ish, right? Nice to see to you, John.



John Christopher Hodulik - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Sector Head of the United States Communications Group and Telco & Pay TV Analyst



So Jeff, we've got about 40 minutes of Q&A here. And as always, anybody in the audience, if you have any questions, please enter into the system. You can always e-mail me or Batya or shoot me a text, and I'll weave them into the conversation.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Sec