Mar 10, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Bryan D. Kraft - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. Thanks, everyone, for joining us this morning. I'm Bryan Kraft. I cover the cable, media, telecom sectors for Deutsche Bank. And I'm really pleased to introduce Mike Cavanagh. Mike is the CFO of Comcast. Mike, thanks for joining us today.



Michael J. Cavanagh - Comcast Corporation - CFO



Glad to be here, Bryan. Good morning to everybody. Thanks for joining us.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Senior AnalystMike, why don't we start off with some reflection back on 2020. It was a highly unusual year with many challenges for Comcast, there were also opportunities. How was Comcast able to capitalize on these opportunities? And at the same time, adapt and learn from the challenges to come out of the pandemic on even stronger footing?- Comcast Corporation - CFOSure. Well, I'll take it in a couple of pieces. I mean, it was clearly a com