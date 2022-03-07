Mar 07, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Okay. Good morning, everybody. I'm Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley's media analyst, and welcome to our in-person 2022 TMT conference. It's great to see all of you, and thank you for your partnership.



Quick disclosure on my end. Please note that important disclosures, including my personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, all appear as a handout available in the registration area and on the Morgan Stanley public website. I have been waiting 2 years to read that, believe it or not.



I am thrilled to welcome back to our conference, Brian Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast, as our keynote speaker this morning. Comcast is the nation's largest Internet service provider as well as the owner of NBCUniversal and Sky, 2 of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. Brian, thank you so much for returning as a keynote to kick off our conference. You were here 2 years ago, which for many of us was the last time we were all together. It's great to be back in person. Thank you for being here.



