Q3 2022 Comcast Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Comcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Ms. Marci Ryvicker. Please go ahead, Ms. Ryvicker.



Marci Ryvicker - Comcast Corporation - EVP of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. Joining me on this morning's call are Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh, Dave Watson, Jeff Shell and Dana Strong. Brian and Mike will make formal remarks, while Dave, Jeff and Dana will also be available for Q&A.



Let me now refer you to Slide 2, which contains our safe harbor disclaimer and remind you that this conference call may include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. In addition, during this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our 8-K and trending schedules for the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.



With that, let me turn the call over to