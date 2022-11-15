Nov 15, 2022 / 02:25PM GMT

Kutgun Maral - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Assistant VP and Lead US Cable & Satellite Analyst of US Telecommunications Services



We're incredibly excited to have Elad Nafshi here with us today from Comcast Cable. He's the EVP and Chief Network Officer. Elad's been at the company, at Comcast, for, I think, just around 17 years, and he's been involved with many important projects across broadband and video at the company.



And I'm particularly excited about this fireside chat because I think, clearly, cable sentiment is so sensitive right now to perceived views around competitive intensity. And I don't know that there's a great appreciation of what's really happening with the path to 10G and DOCSIS 4.0. And so hopefully, we'll uncover some of the key debates here today.



And with that, Elad, thanks for being here.



Elad Nafshi - Comcast Corporation - Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer of Comcast Cable



Thank you so much for having me. It's a pleasure.



Questions and Answers: