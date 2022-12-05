Comcast Corp at UBS Global TMT Conference Transcript

Dec 05, 2022 / 02:10PM GMT

John Christopher Hodulik - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Sector Head of the United States Communications Group and Telco & Pay TV Analyst



So welcome back, everybody. I'm John Hodulik, the Media and Telecom Analyst at UBS, and I'm very pleased to have with us here -as our next speaker, Jeff Shell, the CEO of NBCUniversal. Jeff, thanks for being here.



Jeffrey S. Shell - Comcast Corporation - CEO of NBCUniversal



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Sector Head of the United States Communications Group and Telco & Pay TV AnalystSo we've got about 40 minutes for questions. I do have the iPad here, and I think it's working. So if anybody has any questions you can click on the reader there in front of you and it'll get registered here and I'll filter it into our conversation. But as we always do this late in the year, Jeff, we can start by maybe giving us an outlook on '23 and just talk about what your priorities are