Q1 2023 Comcast Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Comcast's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Ms. Marci Ryvicker. Please go ahead, Ms. Ryvicker.



Marci Ryvicker - Comcast Corporation - EVP of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call. You'll first hear from Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh and Jason Armstrong. Then, Dave Watson will join us and be available for Q&A.



As a reminder, beginning this first quarter, we have changed our presentation of segment operating results around 2 primary businesses: Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Experiences. For additional details, please refer to our 8-K issued on March 13, which can be found on our Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com.



I will now refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation accompanying this call, which can also be