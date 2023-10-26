Q3 2023 Comcast Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Comcast's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Ms. Marci Ryvicker. Please go ahead, Ms. Ryvicker.



Marci Ryvicker - Comcast Corporation - EVP of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh, Jason Armstrong and Dave Watson.



I will now refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation accompanying this call, which can also be found on our Investor Relations website, which contains our safe harbor disclaimer. This conference call may include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties.



In addition, during this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our 8-K and trending schedule issued earlier this morning for the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.



With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike.