Comcast Corp at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 11:20AM GMT

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Okay. We're going to get started. Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley's media analyst. There are some disclosures on Morgan Stanley's website, which you can check out regarding my personal holdings and other disclosures.



We are really excited to welcome to the conference, I think, for the first time, Comcast Corporation and, in particular, Jason Armstrong, who is the CFO, became CFO of Comcast in January. Jason, good to see you, and thanks for coming.



Jason S. Armstrong - Comcast Corporation - CFO



Ben, thanks for having me.



Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Great to have you.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDSo maybe we could start, if I think back to the beginning of this year when you became CFO, one of the things that Comcast did was sort of re-segment the whole company, which