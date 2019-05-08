CME Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Terrence A. Duffy - CME Group Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the CME Group and call this meeting to order. I'm Terry Duffy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CME Group. And I will be presiding at this meeting. With us today in our audience are members of the CME Group's Board of Directors and our management team.



Before I go any further on that, I'd just like to -- some of you may not know, one of our directors is from our newest acquisition, Mr. Michael Spencer. So Michael, why don't you stand up real quick so people could see you? Michael is the -- you heard a lot about us talking about NEX from a year ago, Michael is the founder of NEX, originally ICAP and he's come a long way. He is now a member of our Board but obviously, we're integrating the transaction and very happy to have Michael part of the team. Also next to me is Kathleen Cronin, our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Kathleen will act as secretary for the meeting. Our representatives from Ernst & Young, o