Dec 08, 2020 / 02:20PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



Great. Well, welcome, everybody. For our next presentation, I would like to welcome CME Group. With us today are John Pietrowicz, CME's CFO; and Sean Tully, Head of Financial Product as well as OTC Products at CME. So John, Sean, thanks for virtually being with us here today.



John William Pietrowicz - CME Group Inc. - CFO



Well, thank you. It's great to be here.



Sean P. Tully - CME Group Inc. - Senior MD and Global Head of Financial & OTC Products



Thank you, Alex. Thanks for the time.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets AnalystOf course. So I was hoping we could start with a couple of questions around the interest rate business. Obviously, not surprisingly, this probably remains one of the larger overhangs on the stock. So I figure it's a good one at this point. But before we get into some of th