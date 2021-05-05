CME Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the CME Group Virtual Shareholders Meeting. I would now like to introduce our first speaker, Terry Duffy, Chairman and CEO of CME Group.



Terrence A. Duffy - CME Group Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you all for joining us this morning. As we continue to navigate the pandemic, we hope you and your families are all healthy and staying safe. And we welcome you to the 2021 CME Group Annual Meeting of Shareholders. As was said, my name is Terry Duffy. I'm the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CME Group.



In light of COVID-19, we once again made the decision to hold the meeting virtually for health and well-being of our shareholders. Hopefully, this time next year, we will be able to return to an in-person annual meeting. I certainly look forward to being together again. In fact, on that front, we have just begun to bring a smaller group of employees back to our offices around the globe. More will follow in the next several weeks as we are able to accommodate large numbers safely. In the meantime, we thank you for your continued patience and un