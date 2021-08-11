Aug 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Alexander Kramm - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst of Exchanges, Ebrokers



Sorry about that. Anyways, it looks like we're getting started a little bit early. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining day 2 of the UBS Financial's Conference. I'm Alex Kramm, Senior Research Analyst at UBS, covering the U.S. exchanges, rating agencies, information services and commercial real estate brokers.



Kicking the day off here with one of the, I guess, longer-standing public exchanges and certainly largest in terms of market cap in my coverage, CME Group. Delighted to have with us today, Julie Winkler, Derek Sammann and Sean Tully to give us a little bit of an update on what's going on, on their side. We're going to do this fairly informally and go through a few questions that I have prepared. (Operator Instructions) But I think we should have plenty of topics to touch on here anyways.



So I'll address the whole group, and hopefully you'll figure out who the best person is to answer. So first of all, thanks again for coming on. But since there's