Sep 12, 2022 / 06:45PM GMT

Benjamin Elliot Budish - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Thanks, everybody, so much for joining us again. If anybody doesn't know me, I'm Ben Budish. I'm Barclays' brokers, asset managers and exchanges analyst. And for this session, we've got a wonderful group from CME. We've got John Pietrowicz, CFO; Derek Sammann, current Global Head of Commodities, Options and International Markets; and on the end, Lynne Fitzpatrick, who is the current Deputy CFO. So thank you all so much for being here.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystMaybe, John, we'll start, kind of just a high-level question. What's the current macro update in terms of what you guys are seeing around the world? In some ways, it feels like the rate outlook is more certain versus a year ago, but in some ways, it feels like the future is even less noble than it ever was. What are your kind of thoughts here?- CME Group Inc. - CFOSure.