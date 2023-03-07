Mar 07, 2023 / 06:05PM GMT

Patrick Joseph O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, everybody, for joining us this afternoon, after lunch. I'm Patrick O'Shaughnessy, capital markets technology analyst here at Raymond James. And up next, we have CME Group. And on their behalf, we have a handful of folks here. We have CFO, John Pietrowicz; we have Lynne Fitzpatrick, Deputy CFO, on the end there; and then Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX products.



So with that, let's get this underway. Maybe John, if you can kick us off. For people in the room who are a little bit less familiar with the company, can you provide a couple-of-minute overview on what CME is and does?



John William Pietrowicz - CME Group Inc. - CFO



Sure. Yes. Well, thanks, everyone. And thanks, Patrick, for your hosting us. And it's great to see everybody.



So what is CME Group? Well, CME Group is the world's largest, most diverse derivatives exchange. We're vertically integrated with our clearinghouse, which provides risk managemen