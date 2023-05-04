CME Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Terrence A. Duffy - CME Group Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Well, good morning. I want to welcome all of you here today. It's nice to see folks in person. It's great to see some of my old colleagues that I spent a lot of time with on the trading floor back in the day. So it's really good to see Lonnie and John and Iji and a few of the other boys. So it's really nice to see you, folks. And so thanks for taking time out to come here. It means a lot.



We have folks on the webcast. So they will also be participating, either by submitted questions. But just so you know, I will be addressing the camera as well as the room.



So thank you all for joining us this morning. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2023 CME Group Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm pleased that we're able to resume, as I said, having this meeting in person. I'm Terry Duffy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CME Group. Seated next to me is Meg Wright, our Corporate Secretary; and Lynne Fitzpatrick. She's our new Chief Financial Officer. I think you all get to know Lynne well. She's a wonderful person to do a great job.