Jul 26, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the CME Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
It's my pleasure to turn the conference over to Adam Minick. Please go ahead.
Adam Minick - CME Group Inc. - Investor Contact
Good morning. I hope you're all doing well today. We will be discussing CME Group's second quarter 2023 financial results. I'll start with the safe harbor language, then I'll turn it over to Terry.
Statements made on this call and in the other reference documents on our website that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any statement. Detailed information about factors that may affect our performance can be found in the filings with the SEC, which are on our website.
Lastly, on the final page of the earnings release, you will see a reconciliation betw
Q2 2023 CME Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
