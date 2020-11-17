Nov 17, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Sara Harkavy Senatore - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Great. Well, I want to thank everybody who's joined us today for this live stream. And of course, most of all, thank you to the Chipotle team who's here. We'll be hearing from Brian Niccol, Chairman and CEO; and Jack Hartung, CFO of Chipotle. And also we have the IR team here, too, for any of the hard questions.



But I wanted to make a couple of quick housekeeping notes before we do the Q&A. (Operator Instructions) As always, of course, if you are having any technical difficulties, please do reach out to your sales contact or corporate marketing.



Questions and Answers:

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Research AnalystSo with that out of the way, I want to turn to a topic that obviously is so front and center for everyone right now, and that is the demand environment. And specifically, what Chipotle is seeing right now with respect to the consumer behaviors related to the current pande