Cummins Inc at Citi Global Industrials Conference Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 07:45PM GMT

Timothy Thein - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director and U.S. Machinery Analyst



Mark, thanks again for coming. It would be good to hear, just given the numerous end markets (inaudible) ready for 2019 (inaudible).



Mark A. Smith - Cummins Inc. - CFO & VP



Great. And just to level set everybody. Very broad, high level, we're about 70% on highway business, about 30% off-highway, different capacities -- exactly some swings around. So obviously, commercial vehicle market's really important to our performance. North America demand remains very, very strong from our customer stores. Heavy-duty truck, as you know, Tim, we've got the highest backlog in modern-day history, so that's good for visibility for our company. Typically, we are promising to deliver to OEMs on a 2- to 4-week lead time, so it always feels a little more comfortable when you've got a very high industry backlog that allows us to plan with a little bit more confidence. So we find that we're sort of in a unique position where we've had quite strong recovery cycle since 2015, and yet we sit here w