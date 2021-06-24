Jun 24, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Ross Paul Gilardi - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Ross Gilardi, senior machinery analyst at Bank of America. I hope everyone has enjoyed the Hydrogen event and is finding it a very productive use of time. We had Cummins speak at the first Hydrogen day earlier in the year, and we thought it made a lot of sense to invite Amy Davis, President of Cummins' New Power segment, to return to give us an update, along with Jack Kienzler, who runs IR and was very involved in his pre-IR career at Cummins with the acquisition of Hydrogenics and the buildout of the New Power segment.



Amy joined Cummins in 1994, has got extensive leadership experiences across the Cummins' 5 business segments. So she is a great person to ask all sorts of questions, too. Prior to our current role in New Power, Amy served in Cummins' Components business as the VP and General Manager of the Filtration business, which is a world leader in OEM and aftermarket filtration solutions for diesel engines, transmissions and industrial applications. In addition, Amy served in Cummins' Engine busine